HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi presented with traditional Daruma doll in Japan

Fri, 29 August 2025
Share:
20:27
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a traditional Daruma doll, seen as a symbol of good luck, during his visit to Japan on Friday.

Modi arrived in Tokyo in the morning on a two-day visit to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between India and Japan.

The prime minister was presented a Daruma doll by Rev Seishi Hirose, Chief Priest of the Shorinzan Daruma-Ji temple, Takasaki-Gunma, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

"This special gesture reaffirms the close civilisational and spiritual ties between India and Japan," it said.

The Daruma doll is considered auspicious and a good luck charm in Japanese culture.

In a post on social media, PM Modi said it was an honour to meet Rev Seishi Hirose and expressed his gratitude to him for presenting the Daruma Doll. 

"Daruma is considered to be an important cultural symbol in Japan and also has a connect with India. It is influenced by Bodhidharma, a noted monk," he wrote.

Takasaki City in Gunma is the birthplace of the famous Daruma dolls.

The Daruma tradition in Japan is based on the legacy of Bodhidharma, an Indian monk from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, known in Japan as Daruma Daishi, who is said to have travelled to Tokyo over a thousand years ago. 

Daruma Daishi is also considered to be a foundational figure in Zen Buddhism, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupee hits all-time low of 88.09 against US dollar
LIVE! Rupee hits all-time low of 88.09 against US dollar

Modi, Xi likely to meet twice on Sunday at SCO summit
Modi, Xi likely to meet twice on Sunday at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin, as both nations look to strengthen ties amid global trade tensions.

Important for India, China to work together: Modi
Important for India, China to work together: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is important for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order as he asserted that New Delhi is ready to advance bilateral ties from a strategic and...

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1; highest in 5 quarters
India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1; highest in 5 quarters

Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed.

Caught stealing votes, BJP leaders are jittery: Rahul
Caught stealing votes, BJP leaders are jittery: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP-led government of stealing votes with the help of the Election Commission during a rally in Siwan, Bihar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV