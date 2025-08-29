Modi arrives in Tokyo for two-day visit

09:44





The visit comes at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. During the summit, PM Modi will hold in-depth talks with his Japanese counterpart, reviewing progress across multiple domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Following the Japan visit, he will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday, beginning a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This marks his first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years, aimed at deepening bilateral ties and advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.