Market scores hat-trick, falls again over US tariffs

Fri, 29 August 2025
17:01
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell on Friday, extending their downward journey to the third day, as investors continued to reel under pressure caused by the imposition of high tariffs and relentless foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 270.92 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 79,809.65. During the day, it declined 338.81 points or 0.42 per cent to 79,741.76. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 74.05 points or 0.30 per cent to 24,426.85. The US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering America from August 27. 

This high duty is expected to impact exports of certain labour-intensive sectors like textiles and leather and footwear and shrimp. From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra fell by 2.96 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries which lost 2.21 per cent. Infosys, NTPC, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra were also among the laggards. However, ITC, Bharat Electronics, Trent, and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers.

TOP STORIES

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1; highest in 5 quarters
India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1; highest in 5 quarters

Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed.

LIVE! Market scores hat-trick, falls again over US tariffs
LIVE! Market scores hat-trick, falls again over US tariffs

Maratha quota protest cripples Mumbai; rail, road traffic hit
Maratha quota protest cripples Mumbai; rail, road traffic hit

A Maratha protest in Mumbai caused significant traffic disruptions, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the city, impacting office-goers and students. Train services were also affected.

Karnataka horror: Class 9 girl gives birth in school toilet
Karnataka horror: Class 9 girl gives birth in school toilet

According to the FIR, the girl, aged 17 years and seven months, was full-term pregnant and had been "sexually assaulted" by an unidentified person about nine months ago.

Aiming to list Jio in first half of 2026: Ambani
Aiming to list Jio in first half of 2026: Ambani

Reliance Jio, India's biggest telecom operator, is planning to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and listing on bourses in the first half of 2026, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.Jio is currently a unit of Reliance...

