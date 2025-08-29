HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maratha quota protest: Eastern Freeway, Sion-Panvel highway closed

Fri, 29 August 2025
Share:
00:38
File image
File image
The Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway will be closed for all vehicular movement except emergency services on Friday in view of the Maratha quota protest at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. 

The order was issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Thursday evening, said an official. 

Activist Manoj Jarange has announced that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan from Friday to press the demand of reservation for the Maratha community. 

His convoy is expected to reach Mumbai early on Friday morning. Panvel-Sion Road, V N Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani Road will be closed for all type of vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles. 

The order will be in force from 6 am on Friday till further orders. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maratha quota: Eastern Freeway, Panvel highway closed
LIVE! Maratha quota: Eastern Freeway, Panvel highway closed

Never suggested Modi should retire at 75: Mohan Bhagwat
Never suggested Modi should retire at 75: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified that he never stated he would retire or that others should retire at 75, addressing speculation following his recent remarks.

Looking forward to meet Xi, Putin in Tianjin: Modi
Looking forward to meet Xi, Putin in Tianjin: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Japan and China to further national interests and build cooperation for regional and global peace.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

Mumbai, Kohima safest for women; Delhi, Patna at bottom
Mumbai, Kohima safest for women; Delhi, Patna at bottom

The National Annual Report & Index on Women's Safety (NARI) 2025 reveals the safest and least safe cities for women in India, highlighting factors influencing safety perceptions and experiences.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV