Maratha quota protest: Eastern Freeway, Sion-Panvel highway closed

00:38

File image





The order was issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Thursday evening, said an official.





Activist Manoj Jarange has announced that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan from Friday to press the demand of reservation for the Maratha community.





His convoy is expected to reach Mumbai early on Friday morning. Panvel-Sion Road, V N Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani Road will be closed for all type of vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles.





The order will be in force from 6 am on Friday till further orders. -- PTI

The Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway will be closed for all vehicular movement except emergency services on Friday in view of the Maratha quota protest at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.