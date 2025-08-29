Maha CM: Govt won't do injustice to Marathas over quota but...

15:31

Jarange's supporters occupy CSMT. Pic: Sahil Salvi





Talking to reporters, Shinde said the government was positive about the demands made by Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange, but they should be appropriate and legally tenable.





Jarange began his indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday morning, vowing not to leave till the community's demands were met.





The 43-year-old activist has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He wants all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis an agrarian caste included in the OBC category which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. Shinde said, "The government will not do any injustice to the Maratha community. But while addressing the issues, injustice will also not be done to other communities." -- PTI

