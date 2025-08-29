HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lava In Talks With PE Funds To Raise Rs 500-600 Cr

Fri, 29 August 2025
Lava International, India's only home grown smartphone brand, is close to raising Rs 500 crore to 600 crore from private equity investors via a stake sale of 10 to 15 per cent, two people aware of the development said.

The Noida-headquartered company's IPO, which was planned for FY 26 earlier, has now been pushed to financial year 2027, one of the people said.

"Talks are on with two Indian and one US-based private equity investor. Due diligence is going on, and it is likely to be concluded within next three to four months," the first person aware of the details said, asking not to be named as the discussions were not in public domain. 

"An equity dilution of 10 to 15 per cent should take place. This can be considered as a pre-IPO fund raise,' the second person said.

As per equity dilution, at the lower end the company may well be valued in the range of 3,300 crore and 5,000 crore, while on the higher end the valuation could range between 4,000 crore and 6,000 crore. 

Lava International has managed to carve its own space in the Indian smartphone segment amid a slew of international brands, including Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Apple, having taken up the majority market share. Market watchers say the company has, in fact, managed to increase its market share, especially in the under 10,000 segment, which most global brands have peeled away from.

 -- Gulveen Aulakh, Business Standard

