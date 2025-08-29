HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jarange reaches Azad Maidan in Mumbai

Fri, 29 August 2025
10:16
Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange on Friday reached the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to stage his protest along with thousands of supporters. 

Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday, was welcomed at Vashi by supporters as he entered Mumbai early in the morning. Around 9.45 am, Jarange entered Azad Maidan amid police security and was greeted by thousands of supporters sporting saffron caps, scarves and saffron flags.

Several supporters jostled to click pictures of Jarange and record videos of the moment. The area near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) witnessed massive traffic congestion in the morning after Maratha quota protesters spilled onto the roads, an official said. 

Jarange along with his supporters set out from Antarwali Sarati village, located over 400 km from Mumbai, to launch a fresh hunger strike. The 43-year-old has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange has said his supporters would protest peacefully and not disrupt the ongoing Ganesh festival. He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis an agrarian caste included in the OBC category which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. -- PTI

