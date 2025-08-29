Jarange protest: Massive traffic jam near CSMT

09:51





Thousands of members of the Maratha community spilled onto the roads leading to Azad Maidan, where activist Manoj Jarange is scheduled to launch his quota agitation on Friday.





BEST buses and other vehicles could not move for over 30 minutes during the morning peak hours, an official said. Senior police officers rushed to the CSMT area and urged Jarange's supporters to clear the roads and allow vehicular movement, he said.





Efforts are underway to remove the protesters from the road and regulate traffic movement, the official added.





In view of the protest, Panvel-Sion Road, V N Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani Road have been closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles, according to the Mumbai police. -- PTI

The roads near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai witnessed massive traffic congestion on Friday after thousands of Maratha quota protesters gathered in the area.