Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai

Fri, 29 August 2025
Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai; says won't leave till demands are met.

Thousands of Maratha community members have been reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) by suburban locals and outstation trains ahead of activist Manoj Jarange's protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday.

Since early morning, the busy CSMT witnessed sloganeering and dancing by Maratha protesters heading to the nearby agitation venue. The station concourse was packed with people, many carrying saffron flags and wearing traditional caps and scarves. 

Officials said that throughout the night, the platforms and concourses at CSMT, just a stone's throw away, remained crowded as thousands of protesters slept on the premises after arriving in the city. Among them was a group of 10-12 persons who came from Parbhani by train. -- PTI

