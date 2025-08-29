HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Japan to invest 10 trillion yen in India over 10 years

Fri, 29 August 2025
17:45
PM Modi in Tokyo
Japan on Friday set an investment target of 10 trillion yen in India over a decade and the two sides firmed up a mega roadmap to bolster cooperation in several key areas such as critical minerals, defence and technology, in decisions that came amid economic turbulence by the Trump administration's policies on trade and tariffs. 

The announcements on expanding India-Japan special strategic and global partnership were made following summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. 

"We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment in India from Japan in the next 10 years," Modi, flanked by Ishiba, said in his media statement. 

The prime minister, who landed in Tokyo this morning, said India-Japan cooperation is crucial for global peace and stability, and both sides have laid a strong foundation for a "new and golden chapter" in the partnership. 

"We have created a 10-year roadmap for cooperation in a range of areas, including investment, innovation, and economic security," he said. 

In his remarks, the prime minister said India and Japan are fully committed to a free, open, peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific. 

Both sides also decided to further strengthen cooperation in the field of the defence industry and innovation. 

Concerns of India and Japan regarding terrorism and cybersecurity are the same, Modi said, adding that both sides have shared interests in boosting defence and maritime security. 

"The India-Japan partnership is rooted in mutual trust, reflects our national priorities and is shaped by our shared values and beliefs," he said. 

"Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world," he said. 

In his remarks, the Japanese prime minister said both sides need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-generation challenges.

TOP STORIES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin, as both nations look to strengthen ties amid global trade tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is important for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order as he asserted that New Delhi is ready to advance bilateral ties from a strategic and...

Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed.

The Supreme Court has questioned the central government about the possibility of constructing a border wall to prevent illegal immigration, drawing parallels with the US border policy. The court also addressed concerns about the...

