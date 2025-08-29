India using our dollars to buy Russian oil: US on tariffs

Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing of the White Hosue, Peter Navarro has again accused India of profiting out of Russian oil in scalding remarks.
Navarro, considered the key driver behind the 50 per cent tariffs on India, said that India engaged in unfair trade, which the tariffs aim to curb.
In a post on X, he said, "President Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect. This isn't just about India's unfair trade--it's about cutting off the financial lifeline India has extended to Putin's war machine."
"Here's how the India-Russia oil mathematics works: American consumers buy Indian goods while India keeps out U.S. exports through high tariffs and non-tariff barriers. India uses our dollars to buy discounted Russian crude. Indian refiners, with their silent Russian partners, refine and flip the black-market oil for big profits on the international market - while Russia pockets hard currency to fund its war on Ukraine," he said.
However, China, which is the biggest buyer of Russian oil, did not find a place in his arguments. -- ANI