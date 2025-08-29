India using our dollars to buy Russian oil: US on tariffs

09:16





Navarro, considered the key driver behind the 50 per cent tariffs on India, said that India engaged in unfair trade, which the tariffs aim to curb.





In a post on X, he said, "President Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect. This isn't just about India's unfair trade--it's about cutting off the financial lifeline India has extended to Putin's war machine."





"Here's how the India-Russia oil mathematics works: American consumers buy Indian goods while India keeps out U.S. exports through high tariffs and non-tariff barriers. India uses our dollars to buy discounted Russian crude. Indian refiners, with their silent Russian partners, refine and flip the black-market oil for big profits on the international market - while Russia pockets hard currency to fund its war on Ukraine," he said.





However, China, which is the biggest buyer of Russian oil, did not find a place in his arguments. -- ANI

Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing of the White Hosue, Peter Navarro has again accused India of profiting out of Russian oil in scalding remarks.