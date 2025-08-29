HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India using our dollars to buy Russian oil: US on tariffs

Fri, 29 August 2025
Share:
09:16
image
Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing of the White Hosue, Peter Navarro has again accused India of profiting out of Russian oil in scalding remarks. 

Navarro, considered the key driver behind the 50 per cent tariffs on India, said that India engaged in unfair trade, which the tariffs aim to curb. 

In a post on X, he said, "President Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect. This isn't just about India's unfair trade--it's about cutting off the financial lifeline India has extended to Putin's war machine."

"Here's how the India-Russia oil mathematics works: American consumers buy Indian goods while India keeps out U.S. exports through high tariffs and non-tariff barriers. India uses our dollars to buy discounted Russian crude. Indian refiners, with their silent Russian partners, refine and flip the black-market oil for big profits on the international market - while Russia pockets hard currency to fund its war on Ukraine," he said. 

However, China, which is the biggest buyer of Russian oil, did not find a place in his arguments. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India using our dollars to buy Russian oil: US on tariffs
LIVE! India using our dollars to buy Russian oil: US on tariffs

Maratha quota stir: Jarange in Mumbai; major roads shut
Maratha quota stir: Jarange in Mumbai; major roads shut

The Eastern Freeway, Sion-Panvel highway, V N Purav Road, P D'Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani Road will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles,...

No one from Gandhi family...: Kejri alleges Cong, BJP nexus
No one from Gandhi family...: Kejri alleges Cong, BJP nexus

'In 2014 the BJP built its campaign around 'jija ji' (brother-in-law) and corruption, shouting about Vadra, 2G and coal scams. Yet today, all those cases have quietly been shut. The people are not fools. They can see the reality--that...

Classify Strategic Data As 'National Asset'
Classify Strategic Data As 'National Asset'

...on par with oil, power, and defence, and to restrict its storage under foreign control.

Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state
Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, an official said on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV