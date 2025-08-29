India is oil money laundromat for Kremlin: Trump aide

10:26





Navarro, Trump administration's Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, in a lengthy thread on X on Thursday, ranted about India's oil purchases from Russia and New Delhi's high tariffs. The 50 per cent tariffs slapped on India by the Trump administration came into effect on Wednesday.





The trade adviser said the 50 per cent tariff 25 per cent for unfair trade and 25 per cent for national security was a direct response. India's Big Oil lobby has turned the largest democracy in the world into a massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin, Navarro claimed.





He went on to say that Indian refiners buy cheap Russian oil, process it, and export fuels to Europe, Africa, and Asia. India now exports over 1 million barrels a day in refined petroleum more than half the volume of Russian crude it imports.





The proceeds flow to India's politically connected energy titans and directly into Putin's war chest, he claimed. Navarro said if India, the world's largest democracy, wants to be "treated like a strategic partner of the US, it needs to act like one".





The trade adviser said American consumers buy Indian goods while India keeps out US exports through high tariffs and non-tariff barriers. India uses our dollars to buy discounted Russian crude. Indian refiners, with their silent Russian partners, refine and flip the black-market oil for big profits on the international market while Russia pockets hard currency to fund its war on Ukraine, Navarro said.





He claimed that before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil made up less than one per cent of India's imports and today it is over 30 per cent more than 1.5 million barrels a day. -- PTI

