India is experiencing the cost of supporting...: US senator

08:23

United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday hinted that countries still buying Russian oil will face consequences, saying that "India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin".

"India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin's war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon, too," the senator wrote on X.

Lindsey's comments came after Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens.

The strikes also damaged the European Union's diplomatic mission in the city, according to reports from Euro News.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, calling them "another massive attack against our cities and communities." He said first responders were pulling survivors from the rubble of a residential building.

"At least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy wrote on X.