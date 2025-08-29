HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India is experiencing the cost of supporting...: US senator

Fri, 29 August 2025
United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday hinted that countries still buying Russian oil will face consequences, saying that "India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin". 
 
"India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin's war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon, too," the senator wrote on X.
 
 Lindsey's comments came after Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens.
 
The strikes also damaged the European Union's diplomatic mission in the city, according to reports from Euro News.
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, calling them "another massive attack against our cities and communities." He said first responders were pulling survivors from the rubble of a residential building.
 
"At least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy wrote on X. 

LIVE! Entire Bihar village shown living in 1 house: Rahul

Never suggested Modi should retire at 75: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified that he never stated he would retire or that others should retire at 75, addressing speculation following his recent remarks.

Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, an official said on Thursday.

Under Par Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd

Clearly, Chopra was not at his best in the season's Diamond League grand finale. He had three legal throws out of the six attempts.

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a political rally in Bihar. The BJP accused the opposition...

