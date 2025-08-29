In Japan, Modi showcases India's political & economic stability





In his address, Modi said Japan's technology and India's talent together can lead the technology revolution of this century and can contribute significantly to Asia's stability, growth and prosperity.





The prime minister said Japanese companies have invested more than USD 40 billion in India, including USD 13 billion in the past two years as he highlighted the country's remarkable changes in the last 11 years.





"Today, we have political and economic stability, and clear and predictable policies. India is now the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and very soon, it will become the world's third-largest economy," he said. "India is contributing to 18 per cent of global growth. The country's capital markets are giving good returns, and we have a strong banking sector. Inflation and interest rates are low, and foreign exchange reserves stand at around USD 700 billion," he said at the India-Japan Economic Forum.





Modi identified manufacturing, technology and innovation, green energy, next-generation infrastructure, and skill development and people-to-people ties as the main focus of cooperation between the two sides. "India and Japan's partnership is strategic and smart. Powered by economic logic, we have turned shared interests into shared prosperity," he said.

Modi's remarks at a business forum shortly after landing in Tokyo on a two-day trip came amid fears of adverse impact of Washington's 50 per tariffs against India on the country's economy.