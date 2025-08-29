HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
In Japan, Modi showcases India's political & economic stability

Fri, 29 August 2025
15:26
India is the fastest growing major economy and its political and economic stability as well as transparency in policies have made it an attractive investment destination, especially in areas of green energy, manufacturing and technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. 

 Modi's remarks at a business forum shortly after landing in Tokyo on a two-day trip came amid fears of adverse impact of Washington's 50 per tariffs against India on the country's economy. 

In his address, Modi said Japan's technology and India's talent together can lead the technology revolution of this century and can contribute significantly to Asia's stability, growth and prosperity. 

The prime minister said Japanese companies have invested more than USD 40 billion in India, including USD 13 billion in the past two years as he highlighted the country's remarkable changes in the last 11 years. 

"Today, we have political and economic stability, and clear and predictable policies. India is now the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and very soon, it will become the world's third-largest economy," he said. "India is contributing to 18 per cent of global growth. The country's capital markets are giving good returns, and we have a strong banking sector. Inflation and interest rates are low, and foreign exchange reserves stand at around USD 700 billion," he said at the India-Japan Economic Forum.

Modi identified manufacturing, technology and innovation, green energy, next-generation infrastructure, and skill development and people-to-people ties as the main focus of cooperation between the two sides. "India and Japan's partnership is strategic and smart. Powered by economic logic, we have turned shared interests into shared prosperity," he said.

LIVE! Reliance to partner with Google, Meta for AI
In India, capital doesn't just grow...: PM amid US tariff row
Showcasing India as an attractive investment destination, Modi said the country has political and economic stability as well as transparency and predictability in policy decisions.

SEE: BJP-Cong workers clash over remarks against PM's mother
Workers from the BJP and Congress clashed in Patna during a protest march organized by the BJP against the use of abusive language towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. The protest turned violent, with stone pelting and...

5 dead as cloudburst hits Uttarakhand; 30-40 families trapped
A devastating flashflood in the Kheer Ganga river on August 5 demolished nearly half of Dharali -- the key stopover en route to Gangotri with many hotels and homestays, and neighbouring Harsil, where an Army camp bore the brunt of the...

'We Are Not Listening To The Alarms'
'What we are witnessing is not a freak incidence or a freak occurrence, but a new climate reality where warming oceans, monsoon variability and local geography are combining to produce extreme events.'

