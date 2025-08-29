IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana

14:43





IMD Chandigarh Head Surinder Paul told ANI that the current weather systems indicate widespread rainfall in North and West Punjab as well as North and South Haryana, with conditions likely to persist until September 2.





"There is a chance of heavy rainfall at a few places in North Punjab today, while parts of Western Punjab will also receive moderate to heavy showers. Monsoon activity will continue in both Punjab and Haryana for the next three to four days. Even if rainfall amounts reduce, the situation may worsen because both states are already facing excess rains," Paul said. -- ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that monsoon activity will continue over Punjab and Haryana for the next three to four days, with heavy rainfall expected in several districts that are already reeling under excess showers.