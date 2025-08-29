HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hindu marriage cannot be dissolved by village deed: HC

Fri, 29 August 2025
16:28
The Delhi High Court has categorically held that "a duly solemnised Hindu marriage cannot be dissolved by signing a marriage dissolution deed before village persons." 

With this observation, the high court dismissed the plea of a CISF constable who was challenging his dismissal for contracting a second marriage while his first marriage was still subsisting. 

A Division Bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla observed that no legal principle permits the dissolution of a Hindu marriage through such informal means. The court further observed that Rule 18 of the CISF Rules also extends to situations where an employee enters into a second marriage after joining the service.

