Hindu marriage cannot be dissolved by village deed: HC

16:28





With this observation, the high court dismissed the plea of a CISF constable who was challenging his dismissal for contracting a second marriage while his first marriage was still subsisting.





A Division Bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla observed that no legal principle permits the dissolution of a Hindu marriage through such informal means. The court further observed that Rule 18 of the CISF Rules also extends to situations where an employee enters into a second marriage after joining the service.

The Delhi High Court has categorically held that "a duly solemnised Hindu marriage cannot be dissolved by signing a marriage dissolution deed before village persons."