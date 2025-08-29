'Cong had nothing to do with indecent language against PM'

12:29





Pilot further stated that the incident had nothing to do with the Congress party, as their Voter Adhikar Yatra had already moved forward. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "I condemn this, I denounce it. The Congress party had nothing to do with it, our journey had already moved forward... In civilized and gentle politics, there is no place for such words... Our party is Mahatma Gandhi's party, and we have never supported any such statement till date and nor will we in the future."





However, the incident has sparked a political row with BJP and NDA leaders targeting the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the incident. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that such remarks reflect poor "upbringing" and a lack of respect for "Mother Earth, Mother India, or the word mother."





Speaking to media persons, CM Gupta said, "This behaviour of the opposition leaders is very shameful. Insulting any of our mothers on the land of Sita Maa is not tolerable. The people of the country reject such cheap thinking and cheap politics of speaking ill of the mother of the Prime Minister of the country."





"As a woman, I honestly say that only those people can insult a mother who neither know the respect of Mother Earth, Mother India, nor the word mother... Were such people brought up in the country or somewhere else? This is a question mark on their upbringing," Delhi CM added.





Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also condemned the use of indecent language in an alleged video against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally, and calling it an "extremely unbecoming" incident. -- ANI

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday strongly denounced the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Bihar's Darbhanga.