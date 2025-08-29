HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cabinet panel discussing Maratha quota: Fadnavis

Fri, 29 August 2025
Share:
18:30
@Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo
@Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo
As activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike for Maratha reservation in Mumbai on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the cabinet sub-committee on the issue was discussing his demands, and will find a solution within the constitutional framework.

Jarange, who has been given the permission to stage his protest only for a day at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, has sought a fresh permission to continue the protest, and the police will consider it positively, Fadnavis told reporters.

Jarange launched his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning as thousands of his supporters landed in south Mumbai, nearly crippling road traffic.

The state administration was working as per the directives of the Bombay high court and will have to abide by its orders, the chief minister said.

"The cabinet sub-committee, which is empowered to discuss issues related to the Maratha community, is discussing Jarange's demands," Fadnavis said. 

"The committee will find a solution within the legal and constitutional framework," he said.

Jarange has demanded that all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

But the existing OBC communities are opposed to this. His government was against pitting Marathas against the OBCs, the chief minister asserted, adding that it will not allow injustice to happen to any community.

"In the last ten years, my government has done a lot for the welfare of the Marathas, something no other government has done," the CM claimed.

A 10 per cent quota for the Marathas in education and jobs, enacted last year, has stood the legal validity, he said, while criticising Opposition parties for trying to get a political mileage from the Maratha reservation issue.

"Don't politicise the issue and try to escalate tensions between OBCs and Marathas. Our social fabric is important," he said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cabinet panel discussing Maratha quota: Fadnavis
LIVE! Cabinet panel discussing Maratha quota: Fadnavis

Modi, Xi likely to meet twice on Sunday at SCO summit
Modi, Xi likely to meet twice on Sunday at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin, as both nations look to strengthen ties amid global trade tensions.

Important for India, China to work together: Modi
Important for India, China to work together: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is important for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order as he asserted that New Delhi is ready to advance bilateral ties from a strategic and...

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1; highest in 5 quarters
India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1; highest in 5 quarters

Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed.

Do you want border wall to stop immigrants, SC asks govt
Do you want border wall to stop immigrants, SC asks govt

The Supreme Court has questioned the central government about the possibility of constructing a border wall to prevent illegal immigration, drawing parallels with the US border policy. The court also addressed concerns about the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV