Cabinet panel discussing Maratha quota: Fadnavis

As activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike for Maratha
reservation in Mumbai on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra
Fadnavis said the cabinet sub-committee on the issue was discussing his
demands, and will find a solution within the constitutional framework.
Jarange, who has been given the permission to stage his protest only
for a day at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, has sought a fresh
permission to continue the protest, and the police will consider it
positively, Fadnavis told reporters.
Jarange launched his indefinite
hunger strike on Friday morning as thousands of his supporters landed in
south Mumbai, nearly crippling road traffic.
The state administration
was working as per the directives of the Bombay high court and will have
to abide by its orders, the chief minister said.
"The cabinet
sub-committee, which is empowered to discuss issues related to the
Maratha community, is discussing Jarange's demands," Fadnavis said.
"The committee will find a solution within the legal and constitutional
framework," he said.
Jarange has demanded that all Marathas to be
recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category,
which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and
education.
But the existing OBC communities are opposed to this. His
government was against pitting Marathas against the OBCs, the chief
minister asserted, adding that it will not allow injustice to happen to
any community.
"In the last ten years, my government has done a lot for
the welfare of the Marathas, something no other government has done,"
the CM claimed.
A 10 per cent quota for the Marathas in education and
jobs, enacted last year, has stood the legal validity, he said, while
criticising Opposition parties for trying to get a political mileage
from the Maratha reservation issue.
"Don't politicise the issue and try
to escalate tensions between OBCs and Marathas. Our social fabric is
important," he said. -- PTI