B'lore techie found hanging, parents allege dowry demands

Her parents have filed a police complaint alleging that she died by suicide due to constant dowry harassment by her husband Praveen, and his family.





A case has been registered in this matter and the deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested.





"A 27-year-old techie, Shilpa, was found hanging at her home in South Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya. Her parents have filed a police complaint stating that she died by suicide, allegedly because she was constantly harassed for dowry by her in-laws. The deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested," police said. -- ANI

