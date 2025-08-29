Bihar police arrests man for abusing PM

11:09





The police arrested Mohammad Rizvi, a resident of Darbhanga, for his abusive remarks against the prime minister.





Soon after a video clip of the abuse went viral on social media, Congress leader Naushad, from whose stage Rizvi made his remarks, apologised, but the controversy has gone national with Bharatiya Janata leaders and chief ministers condemning the incident.





-- M I Khan in Patna

