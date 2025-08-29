HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar police arrests man for abusing PM

Fri, 29 August 2025
The Bihar police has arrested a young man who allegedly abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the stage in Darbhanga district during the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The police arrested Mohammad Rizvi, a resident of Darbhanga, for his abusive remarks against the prime minister.

Soon after a video clip of the abuse went viral on social media, Congress leader Naushad, from whose stage Rizvi made his remarks, apologised, but the controversy has gone national with Bharatiya Janata leaders and chief ministers condemning the incident. 

-- M I Khan in Patna 

