Bihar: 3 lakh 'doubtful citizens' get EC notice

Fri, 29 August 2025
19:51
Poll authorities in Bihar have issued notices to nearly three lakh electors with 'doubtful citizenship', officials said on Friday.

The three lakh electors are among the 7.24 crore people who have found their names in the draft electoral rolls published on August 1 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

Those issued notices are suspected to be from Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and even Afghanistan, officials said, citing ground reports.

During verification of documents, discrepancies were noted by the electoral registration officers (EROs). Field inquiries were done thereafter and notices were issued, they said.

Notices were issued by the EROs largely in East Champaran, West Champaran, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Supaul. 

"These were the districts from where the majority of these cases were identified," an Election Commission (EC) functionary said.

According to the poll panel, so far 99.11 per cent of the 7.24 crore electors of the state have submitted their documents for verification.

The final voter list of Bihar, where assembly polls could be held in November, will be published on September 30.

The Supreme Court has now asked the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voter list. 

The EC has asked the Supreme Court to repose faith in it for carrying out the SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service cover
LIVE! Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service cover

Modi, Xi likely to meet twice on Sunday at SCO summit
Modi, Xi likely to meet twice on Sunday at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin, as both nations look to strengthen ties amid global trade tensions.

Important for India, China to work together: Modi
Important for India, China to work together: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is important for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order as he asserted that New Delhi is ready to advance bilateral ties from a strategic and...

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1; highest in 5 quarters
India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1; highest in 5 quarters

Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed.

Do you want border wall to stop immigrants, SC asks govt
Do you want border wall to stop immigrants, SC asks govt

The Supreme Court has questioned the central government about the possibility of constructing a border wall to prevent illegal immigration, drawing parallels with the US border policy. The court also addressed concerns about the...

