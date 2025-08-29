Bharat is Hindu rashtra, says RSS chief; invokes Pranab

12:52





"Bharat is Akhand (undivided); it is a fact of life. Our ancestors, sanskriti, and motherland unite us. Akhand Bharat is not merely about politics but about the unity of the people's consciousness. When this sentiment awakens, everyone will live in peace and prosperity," Bhagwat said while addressing questions related to various issues concerning the Sangh on Thursday, the final day of a three-day lecture series in Delhi.





He emphasised that it is a misconception to believe that the Sangh is opposed to anyone."Our ancestors and sanskriti are the same. Worship practices may differ, but our identity is one. Changing religion does not change one's community. Mutual trust must be built on all sides. Muslims must overcome the fear that joining hands with others will erase their Islam."





He also noted that the Hindu society's sentiments regarding Mathura and Kashi are natural.





On Tuesday and Wednesday, Bhagwat interacted with people from various walks of life at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, during the centenary dialogue programme marking 100 years of RSS.





On the third day, he responded to queries related to the Sangh. The theme of the conference was "100 Years of RSS Journey - New Horizons."RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Northern Region Sanghchalak Pawan Jindal, and Delhi Prant Sanghchalak Anil Agarwal were present on stage. The programme was conducted by Prant Karyavah Anil Gupta.In his speech, Bhagwat highlighted the role of the Sangh in Bharat's freedom struggle and various social movements.





He said the Sangh never raises a separate flag for social movements, but swayamsevaks are free to contribute wherever good work is being done.





Clarifying the working method of RSS, Bhagwat said, "The Sangh has no subordinate organisations; all are independent, autonomous, and self-reliant."Sometimes, differences may appear between the Sangh and its associated organisations or political parties, but, he explained, this is part of the search for truth. Considering struggle as a means of progress, everyone works selflessly in their respective fields.





"There can be differences of opinion, but never differences of heart. This conviction takes everyone to the same destination," he said.





Speaking on cooperation with other political parties and on those who have held opposing views of the Sangh, Bhagwat gave examples of how leaders--from Jayprakash Narayan to Pranab Mukherjee--changed their opinion about RSS over time.





"If help is sought from the Sangh for good work, we always extend support. If obstacles come from the other side, respecting their wish, the Sangh withdraws."

