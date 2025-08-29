Amit Shah reaches Mumbai amid Maratha quota stir

23:06

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Friday night and was received at the airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.





Shah will be staying at the state government's Sahyadri guest house, and is scheduled to visit the popular Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati on Saturday morning, sources said, adding that he might visit a few other Ganesh Mandals too.





Before that, Shah will call on Fadnavis at his official residence, the sources said.





Incidentally, the Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader has arrived in the city amid a fresh agitation launched by Manoj Jarange for Maratha reservations.





Thousands of Jarange's supporters have gathered near the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai where he has started a hunger strike. -- PTI