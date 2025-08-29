6-km green corridor helps critical newborn twins get to hospital

10:13

Representational image





The twins, a boy and a girl born prematurely at just 26 weeks and weighing around 700 gm each, have been battling severe respiratory and digestive complications for the past 47 days, doctors at Child PGI said. The infants were initially being treated at a private hospital in Delhi's Najafgarh but were referred to the advanced neonatal care unit at Child PGI, Noida, for specialised treatment.





"The twins came from Sapling Hospital in Delhi. Both babies are extremely sick and are currently on ventilators with high settings," Dr Ruchi Rai, head of the neonatal intensive care unit at Child PGI, said. Lakhan Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told PTI that around 30 traffic police personnel were deployed to clear the route for the ambulance. "It was a six-km corridor from DND to Child PGI in Noida. The ambulance covered the stretch in three minutes and 52 seconds," Yadav said. PTI

The Noida Traffic Police on Thursday created a six-km-long green corridor from the DND flyover to the Child PGI hospital in Sector 30, enabling an ambulance carrying two critically ill newborn twins to cover the stretch in just three minutes and 52 seconds, officials said.