HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

6-km green corridor helps critical newborn twins get to hospital

Fri, 29 August 2025
Share:
10:13
Representational image
Representational image
The Noida Traffic Police on Thursday created a six-km-long green corridor from the DND flyover to the Child PGI hospital in Sector 30, enabling an ambulance carrying two critically ill newborn twins to cover the stretch in just three minutes and 52 seconds, officials said. 

The twins, a boy and a girl born prematurely at just 26 weeks and weighing around 700 gm each, have been battling severe respiratory and digestive complications for the past 47 days, doctors at Child PGI said. The infants were initially being treated at a private hospital in Delhi's Najafgarh but were referred to the advanced neonatal care unit at Child PGI, Noida, for specialised treatment. 

"The twins came from Sapling Hospital in Delhi. Both babies are extremely sick and are currently on ventilators with high settings," Dr Ruchi Rai, head of the neonatal intensive care unit at Child PGI, said. Lakhan Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told PTI that around 30 traffic police personnel were deployed to clear the route for the ambulance. "It was a six-km corridor from DND to Child PGI in Noida. The ambulance covered the stretch in three minutes and 52 seconds," Yadav said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jarange reaches Azad Maidan in Mumbai
LIVE! Jarange reaches Azad Maidan in Mumbai

Why did Pahalgam attackers choose Baisaran? NIA reveals
Why did Pahalgam attackers choose Baisaran? NIA reveals

The terrorists chose Baisaran as the target due to its "high tourist presence", "relative isolation" and after considering that the "response (from the security agencies) would take time".

Your purchases have resulted in...: US senator targets India
Your purchases have resulted in...: US senator targets India

The US has imposed the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

Theatre Commands Will Target China, Pakistan
Theatre Commands Will Target China, Pakistan

The final contours of the theaterisation process could involve the establishment of two integrated theatre commands to counter Pakistan and China, along with a third maritime theatre command.

Maratha quota stir: Jarange in Mumbai; major roads shut
Maratha quota stir: Jarange in Mumbai; major roads shut

The Eastern Freeway, Sion-Panvel highway, V N Purav Road, P D'Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani Road will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV