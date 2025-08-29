HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
1 dead, 4 missing as car plunges into well in Maha

Fri, 29 August 2025
16:42
Representational image
A man was killed and four others were feared dead after their car plunged into a 70-foot-deep well in central Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place at Gadegavhan village on Bhokardan-Jafrabad road, said an official. 

The speeding car, coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and heading towards Jafrabad, first rammed into Bhagvan Bankar, a local resident who was on morning walk, causing him serious injuries. It then veered off the road and plunged into a well. 

The body of Dnyaneshwar Dakle, a resident of Hudco, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was recovered while the search operation was underway for Nirmal Dakle, a resident of Hudco; Padmabai Bhambre, Dnyaneshwar Bhambre (last two hailing from Grorai Gunja village in Phulambri tehsil) and the unidentified car driver.

Teams from Hasnabad and Tembhurni police stations along with fire brigade personnel and a district disaster management unit were at the spot, the official said. The well is nearly 70 feet deep and has around 60 feet of water which has made the rescue operation very challenging, he added. PTI

