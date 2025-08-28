HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Yamuna crosses danger level, relief camps set up in Delhi

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
09:33
image
A flood relief camp has been set up in Delhi's Mayur Vihar as the water level of the River Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Wednesday. The rising water level of the Yamuna is due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi. Delhi has been experiencing rainfall for the past few days. 

"These tents are set up for living...People living inside their homes near the river will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes," Ashok, a resident of Mayur Vihar, said to ANI about these flood relief camps.

According to a report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi during the next few days. The IMD has issued a "Thunderstorm with rain" forecast for New Delhi from today until August 31. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why Putin, Kim, Erdogan are meeting up in China
LIVE! Why Putin, Kim, Erdogan are meeting up in China

Trump Official Dubs Ukraine Conflict As 'Modi's War'!
Trump Official Dubs Ukraine Conflict As 'Modi's War'!

'Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing.'

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

Virar building collapse: Toll rises to 15
Virar building collapse: Toll rises to 15

The death toll in the collapse of an unauthorised building in Virar, Maharashtra, has risen to 15. Rescue operations are ongoing to ensure no one remains trapped under the debris.

2 terrorists killed during infiltration bid in Bandipora
2 terrorists killed during infiltration bid in Bandipora

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, resulting in the death of two terrorists.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV