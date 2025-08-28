Yamuna crosses danger level, relief camps set up in Delhi

09:33





"These tents are set up for living...People living inside their homes near the river will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes," Ashok, a resident of Mayur Vihar, said to ANI about these flood relief camps.





According to a report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi during the next few days. The IMD has issued a "Thunderstorm with rain" forecast for New Delhi from today until August 31. -- ANI

A flood relief camp has been set up in Delhi's Mayur Vihar as the water level of the River Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Wednesday. The rising water level of the Yamuna is due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi. Delhi has been experiencing rainfall for the past few days.