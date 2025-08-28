HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

VP election to be held in new Parliament building

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
07:33
image
For the first time, the upcoming vice-presidential election will be conducted in the new Parliament building, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat announced. 

Polling will be held in a conference room between 10 am and 5 pm on September 9.

Unlike previous elections held in the old Parliament building, this contest will take place in the new complex.

The stage is set for a direct face-off between National Democratic Alliance nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, both from southern India, making it a 'south versus south' battle.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! VP election to be held in new Parliament building
LIVE! VP election to be held in new Parliament building

Trump Official Dubs Ukraine Conflict As 'Modi's War'!
Trump Official Dubs Ukraine Conflict As 'Modi's War'!

'Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing.'

At least12 killed in building collapse near Mumbai
At least12 killed in building collapse near Mumbai

An unauthorised four-story building collapsed in Virar, India, killing twelve people and injuring six others. The collapse occurred on Wednesday, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Nikki Bhati Case And The Dowry Trap
Nikki Bhati Case And The Dowry Trap

35,493 brides were killed in India between 2017 and 2022 -- averaging nearly 20 deaths a day -- over dowry demands, sometimes occurring even years after the wedding.

Gunman opens fire in US school; 2 kids dead, 17 injured
Gunman opens fire in US school; 2 kids dead, 17 injured

In yet another tragic incident of gun violence in the United States, a man opened fire during morning Mass at a Catholic school in the city of Minneapolis in the state of Minnesota, killing two children and injuring 17 others before...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV