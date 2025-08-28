VP election to be held in new Parliament building

07:33

For the first time, the upcoming vice-presidential election will be conducted in the new Parliament building, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat announced.





Polling will be held in a conference room between 10 am and 5 pm on September 9.





Unlike previous elections held in the old Parliament building, this contest will take place in the new complex.





The stage is set for a direct face-off between National Democratic Alliance nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, both from southern India, making it a 'south versus south' battle.