Virar building collapse: Death toll rises to 15

09:12





The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams from its 5th battalion to the site. A section of the Ramabai Apartment, a four-storey building in Virar East, Palghar district, collapsed late Tuesday night, claiming three lives and injuring several others, officials said on Wednesday.





"15 people died when the rear portion of a four-storey Ramabai Apartments building located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai collapsed yesterday. Rescue operations are underway," NDRF said in a statement. -- ANI/PTI

The death toll has risen to 15 after a portion of a building collapsed in the Virar area of Palghar district, officials confirmed on Thursday. During the rescue operations conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two people were rescued, and one person sustained injuries.