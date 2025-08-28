HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Virar building collapse: Death toll rises to 15

Thu, 28 August 2025
The death toll has risen to 15 after a portion of a building collapsed in the Virar area of Palghar district, officials confirmed on Thursday. During the rescue operations conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two people were rescued, and one person sustained injuries. 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams from its 5th battalion to the site. A section of the Ramabai Apartment, a four-storey building in Virar East, Palghar district, collapsed late Tuesday night, claiming three lives and injuring several others, officials said on Wednesday.

"15 people died when the rear portion of a four-storey Ramabai Apartments building located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai collapsed yesterday. Rescue operations are underway," NDRF said in a statement. -- ANI/PTI

LIVE! Yamuna crosses danger level, relief camps set up in Delhi

Trump Official Dubs Ukraine Conflict As 'Modi's War'!

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

Virar building collapse: Toll rises to 15

2 terrorists killed during infiltration bid in Bandipora

