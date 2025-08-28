HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended after landslide

Thu, 28 August 2025
12:12
Flashfloods in Jammu
Following the suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra, several devotees have been stranded in the region, with some waiting at hotels in Katra for the yatra to resume. Devotees present in the area said they had been asked to wait until the path is cleared of debris. 

A red alert was issued following the incident, and rescue and clearance operations are currently underway. 

Speaking to ANI, a devotee, Raja Kumar, said that the yatra will resume once the debris is cleared; however, he also expressed scepticism. 

"The yatra has been stopped for now. We are staying at a hotel for two days. Now we will return only after visiting the Vaishno Devi Temple from here... There is a red alert on the hill, and an accident has also taken place there. The yatra will resume once the debris is cleared. No one knows when the yatra will commence," he said. -- ANI

LIVE! 'India needs to stay united, must stand up to US bullying'
Minneapolis shooter had 'Nuke India' scribbled on gun
A shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had 'Nuke India' written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him.

Pandering To Trump Means Serial Humiliation
'No respite from economic pain is worth the loss of dignity and self-respect,' asserts former foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

Florida Governor Slams H-1B Visas As 'Total Scam'
'Most of them (<em>H-1Bs</em>) are from one country, India, there's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system.'

