Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended after landslide

12:12

Flashfloods in Jammu





A red alert was issued following the incident, and rescue and clearance operations are currently underway.





Speaking to ANI, a devotee, Raja Kumar, said that the yatra will resume once the debris is cleared; however, he also expressed scepticism.





"The yatra has been stopped for now. We are staying at a hotel for two days. Now we will return only after visiting the Vaishno Devi Temple from here... There is a red alert on the hill, and an accident has also taken place there. The yatra will resume once the debris is cleared. No one knows when the yatra will commence," he said. -- ANI

Following the suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra, several devotees have been stranded in the region, with some waiting at hotels in Katra for the yatra to resume. Devotees present in the area said they had been asked to wait until the path is cleared of debris.