US to impose restrictions on foreign journalists

While the proposed 240-day limit isn't directly tied to this administration's actions, a relevant rule change did occur during this time. The rule aims to replace the longstanding practice of admitting most media representatives for as long as they maintained qualifying employment abroad, a system introduced in 1985.





DHS argues that the indefinite "duration of status" model undermined oversight, enabled fraud and abuse, and limited opportunities for the government to verify compliance.





"The Trump Administration has now decided to place restrictions on the duration of visa classification "I" which is issued to foreign journalists proposing to cover the United States and visa extension will be granted only if the immigration official is convinced of the activities of the Journalist," read the proposal from Kristi Noem, Secretary, US Department of Homeland Security. Currently, a foreign journalist is granted permission to live and work in the US for the duration of their employment status with a foreign media organisation.





Now, a time limit of 240 days is proposed, and after that, an extension would be granted only if the immigration officer is satisfied with the journalist's activities.

