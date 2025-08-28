US: India biggest democracy, should act like one!

09:14

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro





In an interview with Bloomberg Television's Balance of Power, Navarro claimed that India's oil purchases indirectly fund Russia's war efforts, putting pressure on the US to support Ukraine financially.





His statements follow the US's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods on Wednesday, due to its continued purchases of Russian oil. The additional 25% tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods brings the total tariff to 50%. India has criticised the move, calling it "unjustified and unreasonable."





"The Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, oh, we don't have higher tariffs. Oh, it's our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want. India, you're the biggest democracy in the world. Okay? Act like one. Side with the democracies," he said in the interview.





India's Foreign Ministry has stated that the country is being unfairly singled out for purchasing Russian oil, while the US and the European Union continue to import goods from Russia. India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, pushed back against criticism from US officials regarding the country's energy ties with Russia. He stated that the US had previously encouraged India to purchase Russian oil to help stabilise global markets.





Navarro also criticised India's deepening ties with China, saying, "You're getting in bed with the authoritarians. China, you've been at war with them for decades. They invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. These are not your friends."





Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, warned that "silence or compromise only emboldens the bully" and expressed China's willingness to work alongside India in defending the multilateral trading system anchored by the World Trade Organisation (WTO). US President Donald Trump launched sweeping and substantial tariffs on India. In addition to a 25% tariff that went into effect on Thursday, Trump also announced a 25% tariff on India as punishment for importing Russian oil and gas. -- ANI

