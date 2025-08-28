Supporter accompanying Jarange to Mumbai dies of heart attack

21:47





The deceased, identified as Satish Deshmukh from Beed district, was part of the group traveling with Jarange to Mumbai, where the latter will launch his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan from August 29 to press for the Maratha quota demand.





"Deshmukh complained of chest pain near Lenyadri in Junnar tehsil on Thursday morning and was rushed to a hospital in Narayangaon, where he was declared dead," a senior official of the Pune rural police said.





Jarange set out for Mumbai from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Wednesday.





On Thursday morning, Jarange reached Shivneri fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil along with hundreds of supporters.





After paying homage to the legendary Maratha King at the fort, he proceeded towards Mumbai. -- PTI

