Follow Rediff on:      
Supporter accompanying Jarange to Mumbai dies of heart attack

Thu, 28 August 2025
21:47
A 40-year-old activist, who was accompanying Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange and his supporters for his protest in Mumbai over the reservation issue, died of a heart attack near Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, the police said. 

The deceased, identified as Satish Deshmukh from Beed district, was part of the group traveling with Jarange to Mumbai, where the latter will launch his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan from August 29 to press for the Maratha quota demand. 

"Deshmukh complained of chest pain near Lenyadri in Junnar tehsil on Thursday morning and was rushed to a hospital in Narayangaon, where he was declared dead," a senior official of the Pune rural police said. 

Jarange set out for Mumbai from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Wednesday. 

On Thursday morning, Jarange reached Shivneri fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil along with hundreds of supporters. 

After paying homage to the legendary Maratha King at the fort, he proceeded towards Mumbai. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russian oil: Democrats slam Trump for singling out India
LIVE! Russian oil: Democrats slam Trump for singling out India

Never said I'll retire at 75 or anyone else should: Bhagwat
Never said I'll retire at 75 or anyone else should: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified that he never stated he would retire or that others should retire at 75, addressing speculation following his recent remarks.

Governors can't withhold assent to bills for eternity: SC
Governors can't withhold assent to bills for eternity: SC

The Supreme Court has questioned the practice of Governors withholding assent to bills indefinitely, stating that it renders the constitutional provision of 'as soon as possible' meaningless.

Mizoram opposes govt's border fencing plan with Myanmar
Mizoram opposes govt's border fencing plan with Myanmar

Mizoram government reiterates its opposition to the Centre's plan to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR), citing ethnic ties and concerns for refugees.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

