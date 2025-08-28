Spurned man caught burying teen's body in house

09:02

Representational image





The accused, identified as Samun, was arrested following the incident that happened at Boudha village in Baghpat district, in UP, he said. According to Additional Superintendent of Police N P Singh, Samun entered the 14-year-old girl's house under Chhaprauli police station limits on Wednesday and killed her by hitting her with a shovel.





During interrogation, Samun admitted that he loved the girl but the feeling was not reciprocated. The accused intended to have physical relations with the girl, but she refused, angering him and leading to the murder, ASP Singh said.





Singh added that Samun was burying the girl's body in the house, when her family members reached the spot. They informed the police and the accused was arrested. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said. PTI

A 19-year-old youth, allegedly angry over being spurned, killed a teenage girl by hitting her with a shovel and attempted to bury her body inside her house, a police officer said on Thursday.