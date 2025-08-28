HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shinde visits to Raj Thackeray's home for Ganesh festival

Thu, 28 August 2025
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited MNS president Raj Thackeray's residence in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh festival, a day after his arch rival and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray paid a similar visit to his cousin. 

Talking to reporters, Shinde took a veiled dig at Uddhav, saying that while he comes to Raj's residence every year some new people were seen there this time. 

He said no political inference should be drawn from his visit to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief's residence. 

"Everything need not be told publicly. Let secrets be secrets," he said. 

When asked about Uddhav's visit to Raj's residence, Shinde said, "It is good. Insignificant people are taking note." 

"Everyone should feel good when a family comes together. We extend best wishes to everyone," he said. 

Uddhav visited Raj's residence on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, in another sign of growing bonhomie between them. -- PTI

