Share Of Young Investors Rises After Dip In Previous Years

Thu, 28 August 2025
The share of new investors under the age of 30 has risen in the first four months of 2025-2026 (FY26), reaching 56.2 per cent, up from 53.2 per cent in FY25.

The rebound is notable, as the proportion of young entrants had moderated in FY25 from its peak in FY22, when those below 30 years accounted for nearly three-fifths of all new investor additions.

According to the National Stock Exchange's Market Pulse report, the trend since FY23 has been a gradual increase in the number of investors aged 30 and above. This has pushed up both the mean and median ages of the overall investor base, pointing to a subtle demographic shift.

The contrast is sharper when viewed against the pre-Covid period. In terms of the overall registered investor base, the under-30 segment has seen a significant rise from just 22.6 per cent in FY19 to 38.9 per cent in FY26, reflecting a broader demographic shift favouring younger participation in India's equities markets.

However, the momentum among sub-40 investors has slowed. Their numbers -- which make up over two-thirds of the total investor base -- rose by just 4 per cent in the first four months of FY26, compared to a 9.1 per cent increase in the same period a year earlier.

-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

