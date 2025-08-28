Salman Khan files for insolvency against fitness firm

18:11





This dispute is related to 'BEING STRONG', a fitness equipment brand founded by Salman Khan, in collaboration with Jerai Fitness.





The appeal filed by Khan was listed before a two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) last week.





However, it was adjourned on the request of his counsel.





A two member-bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Barun Mitra has directed to list Khan's petition on September 15 for the next hearing.





"Counsel for the appellant prays for an adjournment, adjourned to 15.09.2025," said NCLAT in its order dated August 22, 2025.





In May this year, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had dismissed Khan's insolvency plea against Jerai Fitness, in which the Bollywood star had claimed an unpaid amount of Rs 7.24 crore.





However, the tribunal had said the claim was disputed in nature and was "in domain of recovery proceedings".





"There exists an undisputed debt amounting to Rs 1,63,76,682 along with GST due from Corporate Debtor and the said amount is in default and the remaining debt claimed in this Petition can not said to be undisputed debt," said NCLT in its 22-page order passed on May 30, 2025. -- PTI

