HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Salman Khan files for insolvency against fitness firm

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
18:11
image
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has approached appellate tribunal NCLAT, challenging an NCLT order which had dismissed his plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Jerai Fitness towards an unpaid amount of Rs 7.24 crore. 

This dispute is related to 'BEING STRONG', a fitness equipment brand founded by Salman Khan, in collaboration with Jerai Fitness. 

The appeal filed by Khan was listed before a two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) last week. 

However, it was adjourned on the request of his counsel. 

A two member-bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Barun Mitra has directed to list Khan's petition on September 15 for the next hearing. 

"Counsel for the appellant prays for an adjournment, adjourned to 15.09.2025," said NCLAT in its order dated August 22, 2025. 

In May this year, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had dismissed Khan's insolvency plea against Jerai Fitness, in which the Bollywood star had claimed an unpaid amount of Rs 7.24 crore. 

However, the tribunal had said the claim was disputed in nature and was "in domain of recovery proceedings". 

"There exists an undisputed debt amounting to Rs 1,63,76,682 along with GST due from Corporate Debtor and the said amount is in default and the remaining debt claimed in this Petition can not said to be undisputed debt," said NCLT in its 22-page order passed on May 30, 2025. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Salman Khan files for insolvency against fitness firm
LIVE! Salman Khan files for insolvency against fitness firm

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a political rally in Bihar. The BJP accused the opposition...

US to limit visas for foreign students, journalists
US to limit visas for foreign students, journalists

The Trump administration is proposing to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel in the US, potentially impacting their ability to stay in the country.

Why was Deepa Bhasthi sidelined for Dasara? BJP to Sidda
Why was Deepa Bhasthi sidelined for Dasara? BJP to Sidda

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra questions the Congress government's decision to exclude Deepa Bhasthi, co-winner of the International Booker Prize, from inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara 2025.

'People We Call 'Antinationals' Are Ones Who Care'
'People We Call 'Antinationals' Are Ones Who Care'

'And then the people who call themselves great nationalists, I can bet you that 99 per cent of them are dodging taxes, have sent their kids to America, or are doing everything to make sure that what goes on in this country doesn't affect...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV