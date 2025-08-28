HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russian oil: Democrats slam Trump for singling out India

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
21:43
image
The Democrats House Foreign Affairs Committee has slammed US President Donald Trump for singling out India for its purchases of Russian oil and for not imposing sanctions on the bigger buyer China saying the tariffs imposed on Delhi are sabotaging the bilateral relationship. 

Instead of imposing sanctions on China or others purchasing larger amounts of Russian oil, Trump's singling out India with tariffs, hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process. 

It's almost like it's not about Ukraine at all, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats said in a post on X.

The Committee also cited a link to a New York Times article that said, "It would be one thing if the Trump administration had opted to follow through on the threat of secondary sanctions for any country that purchases Russian oil. But the decision to focus solely on India has resulted in perhaps the most confusing policy outcome of all: China, the largest importer of Russian energy, is still purchasing oil at discount prices, and has so far been spared similar punishment."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russian oil: Democrats slam Trump for singling out India
LIVE! Russian oil: Democrats slam Trump for singling out India

Never said I'll retire at 75 or anyone else should: Bhagwat
Never said I'll retire at 75 or anyone else should: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified that he never stated he would retire or that others should retire at 75, addressing speculation following his recent remarks.

Governors can't withhold assent to bills for eternity: SC
Governors can't withhold assent to bills for eternity: SC

The Supreme Court has questioned the practice of Governors withholding assent to bills indefinitely, stating that it renders the constitutional provision of 'as soon as possible' meaningless.

Mizoram opposes govt's border fencing plan with Myanmar
Mizoram opposes govt's border fencing plan with Myanmar

Mizoram government reiterates its opposition to the Centre's plan to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR), citing ethnic ties and concerns for refugees.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV