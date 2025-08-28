Russian oil: Democrats slam Trump for singling out India

21:43





Instead of imposing sanctions on China or others purchasing larger amounts of Russian oil, Trump's singling out India with tariffs, hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process.





It's almost like it's not about Ukraine at all, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats said in a post on X.





The Committee also cited a link to a New York Times article that said, "It would be one thing if the Trump administration had opted to follow through on the threat of secondary sanctions for any country that purchases Russian oil. But the decision to focus solely on India has resulted in perhaps the most confusing policy outcome of all: China, the largest importer of Russian energy, is still purchasing oil at discount prices, and has so far been spared similar punishment."

The Democrats House Foreign Affairs Committee has slammed US President Donald Trump for singling out India for its purchases of Russian oil and for not imposing sanctions on the bigger buyer China saying the tariffs imposed on Delhi are sabotaging the bilateral relationship.