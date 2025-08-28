Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 87.63 against US dollar

19:10





However, concerns over additional US tariffs on Indian products, which kicked in on Wednesday, and a decline in domestic equity markets capped gains in the local unit, according to forex traders.





The US government has imposed a total of 50 percent tariffs on Indian exports to America, barring a few sectors.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.56 against the greenback and traded in the range of 87.53-87.68 during the day.





The local unit settled at 87.63 (provisional), registering a gain of 6 paise from its previous close.





The rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 87.69 against the US dollar on Tuesday.





Equity and forex markets remained closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. -- PTI

