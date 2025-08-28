HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 1,500 cops deployed at Mumbai's Azad Maidan in view of Jarange's stir

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
16:52
File image
File image
The Mumbai police on Thursday deployed over 1,500 of its personnel at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to maintain law and order situation in view of activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast to press for the Maratha reservation demand, officials said. 

Jarange, 43, has earlier announced that he would launch an indefinite fast at the Azad Maidan from August 29. 

He along with thousands of supporters left his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on August 26. 

On Thursday morning, he reached Shivneri fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and later proceeded to Mumbai. 

He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. 

In view of the protest, the police have put in place security arrangements at the Azad Maidan. 

They expect more than 20,000 protesters in south Mumbai, an official said. 

Besides the local police, one company each of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) are also deployed at the protest venue and its surrounding areas to avoid any untoward incident, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon'
LIVE! 'India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon'

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a political rally in Bihar. The BJP accused the opposition...

Mumbai, Kohima safest for women; Delhi, Patna at bottom
Mumbai, Kohima safest for women; Delhi, Patna at bottom

The National Annual Report & Index on Women's Safety (NARI) 2025 reveals the safest and least safe cities for women in India, highlighting factors influencing safety perceptions and experiences.

Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state
Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV