Over 1,500 cops deployed at Mumbai's Azad Maidan in view of Jarange's stir

16:52

File image





Jarange, 43, has earlier announced that he would launch an indefinite fast at the Azad Maidan from August 29.





He along with thousands of supporters left his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on August 26.





On Thursday morning, he reached Shivneri fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and later proceeded to Mumbai.





He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.





In view of the protest, the police have put in place security arrangements at the Azad Maidan.





They expect more than 20,000 protesters in south Mumbai, an official said.





Besides the local police, one company each of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) are also deployed at the protest venue and its surrounding areas to avoid any untoward incident, he said. -- PTI

The Mumbai police on Thursday deployed over 1,500 of its personnel at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to maintain law and order situation in view of activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast to press for the Maratha reservation demand, officials said.