HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Nuke India', US school shooter wrote on his gun

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
11:00
image
The shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had 'Nuke India' written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him. The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, 23, from Minnesota, opened fire in the Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday killing two children aged 8 and 10 and injuring 17 people. 

Westman then allegedly killed himself. Video footage circulating online allegedly showed Westman displaying his ammunition, rifles and guns. Nuke India' is written in white on one of the guns. Journalist Laura Loomer said in a post on X that the Minnesota shooter had Mashallah and Nuke India written on his gun. 

"He also wrote Israel Must Fall. Clearly influenced by anti-Indian and Anti-Jewish Islamic propaganda. Not really a shocker to see a person like this living in Ilhan Omar's district kill Catholics. Another example of the Red-Green alliance," Loomer said. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, is the US representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district since 2019. PTI

TOP STORIES

Minneapolis shooter had 'Nuke India' scribbled on gun
Minneapolis shooter had 'Nuke India' scribbled on gun

A shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had 'Nuke India' written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him.

LIVE! Man dismembers grandnephew on tantrik's advice
LIVE! Man dismembers grandnephew on tantrik's advice

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

Trump Official Dubs Ukraine Conflict As 'Modi's War'!
Trump Official Dubs Ukraine Conflict As 'Modi's War'!

'Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing.'

Florida Governor Slams H-1B Visas As 'Total Scam'
Florida Governor Slams H-1B Visas As 'Total Scam'

'Most of them (<em>H-1Bs</em>) are from one country, India, there's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV