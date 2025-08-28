Nearly 600 Ganpatis immersed after 1.5 days in Mumbai

16:35





"A total of 583 'one-and-half-days' Ganpati idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies and artificial ponds till 3pm on Thursday, the second day of the festival. These include 575 'household' Ganpati idols and three from 'sarvajanik' (public festivity) pandals. Of the 583 idols, 326 were immersed in artificial ponds, including 321 'household' and two 'sarvajanik' idols," the official said. This year, the BMC has earmarked 70 natural water bodies (including stretches of the seashore) and set up 288 artificial ponds for immersion, he added.





The festival, among the most patronised in Maharashtra, started on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27) and ends on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6). As part of measures to protect the environment, the civic body has urged citizens to immerse their eco-friendly Ganpati idol in drums or buckets, while Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols that are less than 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds. It has also asked 'sarvajanik' mandals to segregate offerings so that biodegradable material can be turned into fertiliser.

Nearly 600 Ganesh idols have been immersed till Thursday afternoon in Mumbai, the metropolis' civic body said. During the 10-day festival, a large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-half days as well as on the fifth and seventh days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, adding no untoward incident has been reported during this process from the city so far.