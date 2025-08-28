HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nearly 600 Ganpatis immersed after 1.5 days in Mumbai

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
16:35
image
Nearly 600 Ganesh idols have been immersed till Thursday afternoon in Mumbai, the metropolis' civic body said. During the 10-day festival, a large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-half days as well as on the fifth and seventh days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, adding no untoward incident has been reported during this process from the city so far. 

"A total of 583 'one-and-half-days' Ganpati idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies and artificial ponds till 3pm on Thursday, the second day of the festival. These include 575 'household' Ganpati idols and three from 'sarvajanik' (public festivity) pandals. Of the 583 idols, 326 were immersed in artificial ponds, including 321 'household' and two 'sarvajanik' idols," the official said. This year, the BMC has earmarked 70 natural water bodies (including stretches of the seashore) and set up 288 artificial ponds for immersion, he added. 

The festival, among the most patronised in Maharashtra, started on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27) and ends on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6). As part of measures to protect the environment, the civic body has urged citizens to immerse their eco-friendly Ganpati idol in drums or buckets, while Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols that are less than 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds. It has also asked 'sarvajanik' mandals to segregate offerings so that biodegradable material can be turned into fertiliser.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon'
LIVE! 'India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon'

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a political rally in Bihar. The BJP accused the opposition...

Mumbai, Kohima safest for women; Delhi, Patna at bottom
Mumbai, Kohima safest for women; Delhi, Patna at bottom

The National Annual Report & Index on Women's Safety (NARI) 2025 reveals the safest and least safe cities for women in India, highlighting factors influencing safety perceptions and experiences.

Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state
Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV