Navy airlifts critically ill child from Lakshadweep

Thu, 28 August 2025
11:37
image
A critically ill four-year-old child has been airlifted from Lakshadweep Islands in a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy and shifted to a civil hospital, officials said on Thursday. 

The overnight medical evacuation was carried out by the Navy on August 27, a Navy spokesperson said. The request for urgent medical evacuation of the patient was received from the Union Territory Administration of Lakshadweep at 12:30 am, by the Southern Naval Command, he said. 

A Dornier of the Navy was promptly launched from INS Garuda at Kochi in challenging weather conditions, the spokesperson said. The patient in critical condition was airlifted from Agatti Island and brought to Kochi 5:45 am, he added. On arrival, the patient was shifted to a civil hospital for immediate neurosurgery management. The successful evacuation from Lakshadweep Islands has brought forth Navy's operational readiness and commitment to nation, anytime, anywhere, the Navy spokesperson said. PTI

