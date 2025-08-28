HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'My friend lay on top of me, he got shot but saved me'

Thu, 28 August 2025
Law enforcement officers outside the school. Reuters/Ben Brewer
An inscription above the doors of the Church of Annunciation in south Minneapolis proclaims its sanctuary to be "the House of God and the gate of Heaven."

But on Wednesday, the sense of tranquility that parishioners and students have long found in the heart of the church and Catholic school was literally shattered when a shooter opened fire through its stained-glass windows.

Weston Halsne, 10, told reporters he was sitting two seats away from the windows that surround the sanctuary celebrating the start-of-school Mass, when shots began.

"It was like right beside me, I think I got gunpowder on my neck," he said. "The first one, I was like, 'What is that?' and then I heard it again and I just ran under the pew."

The fifth grader said he covered his head as his friend dove on top of him."(He) saved me though because he laid on top of me, but he got hit," Weston said, adding the boy was hit in the back.

"He's really brave, and I hope he's good in the hospital."

-- CNN

