Modi departs for Japan to attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit

Thu, 28 August 2025
21:54
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30, to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. 

This marks his first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years.

The visit comes at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. 

During his visit, PM Modi will hold the annual summit meeting with his Japanese counterpart. 

Following the Japan visit, the Prime Minister will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Ahead of his departure, Prime Minister Modi issued a statement highlighting the importance of the trip. 

He stated that India and Japan will focus on "next phase" of thier Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has seen steady progress over the past 11 months.

"We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand the scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples," the PM wrote.

The Indian diaspora in Japan is brimming with excitement as PM Modi is set to visit the country.

During the summit, both Prime Ministers will conduct an in-depth review of their ties, take stock of progress over the last few years across multiple domains, and, as usual, exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. -- ANI

