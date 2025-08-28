HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mariyamman temple to come up in Texas

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
19:48
File image
File image
The Tamil community in the United States is set to get its first temple dedicated to Goddess Samayapuram Mariyamman in Texas, according to the temple committee. 

The temple is being modelled after the famous Samayapuram Mariyamman temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. 

The initiative has been taken by Tharagaram Baashyam and his wife, Saraswati, originally from Chennai and currently residing in Texas. 

The shrine is being constructed on a 10-acre site near Lake Tawakoni. 

According to the committee, the new temple will replicate not just the architectural design but also the traditional rituals of the original temple in Tamil Nadu. 

The idols for the temple are being sculpted in Mamallapuram near Chennai by artisan Thiru Selvanatha Sthapathi. 

This is the first time that idols for an Amman temple have been commissioned for installation outside India, the committee added. 

Idols of Goddess Mariyamman, along with Karuppannasamy, Muneeswaran, Ayyanar, Vaazhmuni, Sorimuthu Ayyanar and Padhinettam Padi Karuppu, are being prepared. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gaming operator moves HC against online games ban
LIVE! Gaming operator moves HC against online games ban

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a political rally in Bihar. The BJP accused the opposition...

US to limit visas for foreign students, journalists
US to limit visas for foreign students, journalists

The Trump administration is proposing to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel in the US, potentially impacting their ability to stay in the country.

Why was Deepa Bhasthi sidelined for Dasara? BJP to Sidda
Why was Deepa Bhasthi sidelined for Dasara? BJP to Sidda

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra questions the Congress government's decision to exclude Deepa Bhasthi, co-winner of the International Booker Prize, from inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara 2025.

'People We Call 'Antinationals' Are Ones Who Care'
'People We Call 'Antinationals' Are Ones Who Care'

'And then the people who call themselves great nationalists, I can bet you that 99 per cent of them are dodging taxes, have sent their kids to America, or are doing everything to make sure that what goes on in this country doesn't affect...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV