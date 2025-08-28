HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man dismembers grandnephew on tantrik's advice

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
11:24
Representational image
Representational image
A man murdered his 17-year-old grand nephew, severed his head and torso, and threw the body parts in different locations allegedly on the advice of a tantrik, a police official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Sharan Singh, have been arrested from Kareli area of Prayagraj, he said. 

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Bharti, Sharan was the brother of the victim's grandfather. "He was arrested on Wednesday night. During interrogation, Sharan confessed to the murder of his grand-nephew, Piyush, and explained his motive," he said. The DCP said Sharan's son and daughter had committed suicide in 2023 and 2024, respectively. In his grief, Sharan consulted a tantrik, asking why his children had died.

The tantrik allegedly told him that Piyush was supposed to have died, and because he did not, Sharan's own children have perished in his place. The tantrik then advised Sharan to kill the boy. Piyush, a Class 11 student at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, was reported missing on Tuesday. The boy had left for school but never come back. When his worried mother Kamini Devi went to the school, she discovered that Piyush had not shown up that day. She filed a missing person report at the Kareli police station. The police then launched an investigation. 

On Tuesday, they found a torso in a drain in the Naini industrial area. However, the body could not be identified at the time as the head was missing. On Wednesday, Piyush's head was discovered in Saidpur Kachhar area in Kareli, leading to the identification of his body. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Minneapolis shooter had 'Nuke India' scribbled on gun
Minneapolis shooter had 'Nuke India' scribbled on gun

A shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had 'Nuke India' written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him.

LIVE! Man dismembers grandnephew on tantrik's advice
LIVE! Man dismembers grandnephew on tantrik's advice

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

Trump Official Dubs Ukraine Conflict As 'Modi's War'!
Trump Official Dubs Ukraine Conflict As 'Modi's War'!

'Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing.'

Florida Governor Slams H-1B Visas As 'Total Scam'
Florida Governor Slams H-1B Visas As 'Total Scam'

'Most of them (<em>H-1Bs</em>) are from one country, India, there's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV