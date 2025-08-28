HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Looking forward to meet Xi, Putin in Tianjin: Modi

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
22:04
image
As he embarked on a tour of Japan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exuded confidence that the visit would further national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace. 

In the first leg of his trip, Modi is visiting Japan on August 29 to 30. 

From Japan, he will travel to China on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). 

In his departure statement, Modi said he is looking forward to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the summit in Tianjin. 

In Japan, Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. 

"We would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years," Modi said on his trip to Japan. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russian oil: Democrats slam Trump for singling out India
LIVE! Russian oil: Democrats slam Trump for singling out India

Never said I'll retire at 75 or anyone else should: Bhagwat
Never said I'll retire at 75 or anyone else should: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified that he never stated he would retire or that others should retire at 75, addressing speculation following his recent remarks.

Governors can't withhold assent to bills for eternity: SC
Governors can't withhold assent to bills for eternity: SC

The Supreme Court has questioned the practice of Governors withholding assent to bills indefinitely, stating that it renders the constitutional provision of 'as soon as possible' meaningless.

Mizoram opposes govt's border fencing plan with Myanmar
Mizoram opposes govt's border fencing plan with Myanmar

Mizoram government reiterates its opposition to the Centre's plan to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR), citing ethnic ties and concerns for refugees.

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV