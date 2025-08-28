Looking forward to meet Xi, Putin in Tianjin: Modi

22:04





In the first leg of his trip, Modi is visiting Japan on August 29 to 30.





From Japan, he will travel to China on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).





In his departure statement, Modi said he is looking forward to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the summit in Tianjin.





In Japan, Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.





"We would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years," Modi said on his trip to Japan. -- PTI

As he embarked on a tour of Japan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exuded confidence that the visit would further national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace.