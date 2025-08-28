HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
K'taka govt's Dussehra programme not religious: Wadiyars

Thu, 28 August 2025
11:48
Booker winner Banu Mushtaq is to open the function
Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family releases a statement on Chamundeshwari Temple and this year's government's Dasara celebrations.

"The Karnataka government's proposed Dasara celebrations this year, especially the politics surrounding the holy Chamundeshwari Temple on Chamundi Hills, are deeply disturbing. The selection of dignitaries invited to inaugurate this year's Naada festival (Janata Dasara) has led to differences of opinion, and it is unnecessary to justify this by saying that the Chamundeshwari Temple does not belong to the Hindu religion. 

"Although the temple is worshipped according to Hindu religious customs, people of other religions have always been allowed to enter the temple and still do. If it was not a Hindu temple, it would never have been brought under the Muzrai Department." reads her statement.

"It is our considered opinion that the government's Dasara is a cultural celebration. The government does not allow any religious sect to celebrate it, and such a festival cannot claim religious sanctity, tradition or heritage. For this reason, the celebrations organised by the Karnataka government are cultural programs and not religious traditions. 

"During the Ashwayuja Sharanavaratri, we privately perform religious rituals related to Navratri according to the old customs and traditions, both inside the palace and outside the palace, from Padya to Navami, and conclude with the Vijayadashami celebration. 

"During these days, the Karnataka government cultural programs are organised in front of the palace, so to avoid time overlap with our traditional celebrations, auspicious and suitable times are fixed for the inauguration of Sri Chamundeshwari and the grand procession of Sri Chamundeshwari," reads the statement.

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, who has been invited to inaugurate the world-famous 'Mysuru Dasara-2025' celebrations, has affirmed her respect for the festival and Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Mushtaq's statement comes in the wake of objections raised by BJP leaders to the state government's decision to invite her to inaugurate the Dasara festivities.

Several BJP leaders, including its state President B Y Vijayendra and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar had on Monday asked that Mushtaq clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.

A shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had 'Nuke India' written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him.

'No respite from economic pain is worth the loss of dignity and self-respect,' asserts former foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

'The current strain in the relationship is serious and likely to be long lasting.''Even if Trump suddenly changes his attitude toward India -- which he is entirely capable of doing -- it is unlikely that New Delhi will be able to pick up...

'Most of them (<em>H-1Bs</em>) are from one country, India, there's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system.'

