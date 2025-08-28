K'taka govt's Dussehra programme not religious: Wadiyars

11:48

"The Karnataka government's proposed Dasara celebrations this year, especially the politics surrounding the holy Chamundeshwari Temple on Chamundi Hills, are deeply disturbing. The selection of dignitaries invited to inaugurate this year's Naada festival (Janata Dasara) has led to differences of opinion, and it is unnecessary to justify this by saying that the Chamundeshwari Temple does not belong to the Hindu religion.





"Although the temple is worshipped according to Hindu religious customs, people of other religions have always been allowed to enter the temple and still do. If it was not a Hindu temple, it would never have been brought under the Muzrai Department." reads her statement.





"It is our considered opinion that the government's Dasara is a cultural celebration. The government does not allow any religious sect to celebrate it, and such a festival cannot claim religious sanctity, tradition or heritage. For this reason, the celebrations organised by the Karnataka government are cultural programs and not religious traditions.





"During the Ashwayuja Sharanavaratri, we privately perform religious rituals related to Navratri according to the old customs and traditions, both inside the palace and outside the palace, from Padya to Navami, and conclude with the Vijayadashami celebration.





"During these days, the Karnataka government cultural programs are organised in front of the palace, so to avoid time overlap with our traditional celebrations, auspicious and suitable times are fixed for the inauguration of Sri Chamundeshwari and the grand procession of Sri Chamundeshwari," reads the statement.





International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, who has been invited to inaugurate the world-famous 'Mysuru Dasara-2025' celebrations, has affirmed her respect for the festival and Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Mushtaq's statement comes in the wake of objections raised by BJP leaders to the state government's decision to invite her to inaugurate the Dasara festivities.

Several BJP leaders, including its state President B Y Vijayendra and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar had on Monday asked that Mushtaq clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.

