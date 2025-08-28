HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kate Winslet's directorial debut 'Goodbye June' gets Dec release

Thu, 28 August 2025
21:06
Kate Winslet's directorial debut, Goodbye June is all set to hit the theatres in December.

Goodbye June will be released in the US and the UK on December 12 before it begins streaming on Netflix on December 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix UK & Ireland shared the images along with the update in the caption, "Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with GOODBYE JUNE, starring Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren. Coming to Netflix 24 December."

The cast includes Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Helena Bonham Carter, Helen Mirren, Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift, and Raza Jaffrey.

The film follows four siblings whose lives change when their ill mother's health deteriorates during the holiday season. 

Winslet directed 'Goodbye June' from a script by her son Joe Anders. 

Winslet and Kate Solomon are the producers, as per the outlet.Winslet's recent acting credits include the 2023 film Lee and the series The Regime, and she is part of this year's forthcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash

She has earned an Oscar and two Emmys, according to The Hollywood Reporter. -- ANI

