HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to mid-air snag

Thu, 28 August 2025
Share:
18:33
File image
File image
A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Surat with around 150 passengers on board was diverted to Ahmedabad due to some technical issue mid-air on Thursday, an airport official said. 

The flight, which took off from Surat airport at around 9.30 am, safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at around 11 am after being diverted, he said. 

IndiGo arranged another flight for the passengers, he said. 

"Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Surat-Dubai IndiGo flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. It safely landed at the airport at around 11.40 am with nearly 150 passengers. It was not an emergency landing," the official of the SVPI airport said. 

"Later, IndiGo arranged another aircraft for the passengers. That flight took off for Dubai around 1.45 pm. The plane that was diverted and landed here is now being inspected by aircraft engineers," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Salman Khan files for insolvency against fitness firm
LIVE! Salman Khan files for insolvency against fitness firm

BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a political rally in Bihar. The BJP accused the opposition...

US to limit visas for foreign students, journalists
US to limit visas for foreign students, journalists

The Trump administration is proposing to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel in the US, potentially impacting their ability to stay in the country.

Why was Deepa Bhasthi sidelined for Dasara? BJP to Sidda
Why was Deepa Bhasthi sidelined for Dasara? BJP to Sidda

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra questions the Congress government's decision to exclude Deepa Bhasthi, co-winner of the International Booker Prize, from inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara 2025.

'People We Call 'Antinationals' Are Ones Who Care'
'People We Call 'Antinationals' Are Ones Who Care'

'And then the people who call themselves great nationalists, I can bet you that 99 per cent of them are dodging taxes, have sent their kids to America, or are doing everything to make sure that what goes on in this country doesn't affect...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV